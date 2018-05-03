NBA asks Raptors to tell rapper Drake to tone it down - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NBA asks Raptors to tell rapper Drake to tone it down

TORONTO (AP) - The NBA has asked the Toronto Raptors to tell rapper Drake to avoid a repeat of his verbal exchanges with Cleveland's Kendrick Perkins during Game 1 of Toronto's second-round series against the Cavaliers.

Drake, who has been Toronto's global ambassador since 2013, occasionally sits in a courtside seat adjacent to Toronto's bench and trades barbs with visiting players.

Perkins took exception to Drake's comments as the teams were leaving the court at the end of the first half Tuesday. The pair traded angry words again following Cleveland's 113-112 overtime win.

According to the NBA's Fan Code of Conduct, the league is "committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable sports & entertainment experience."

The Raptors hosted Game 2 on Thursday. A day earlier, Toronto coach Dwane Casey said he had no issue with Drake's antics, saying he wished all Raptors fans had the same passion as the three-time Grammy winner.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Film Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski

    Film Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski

    Thursday, May 3 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-05-03 18:40:20 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-05-04 00:32:44 GMT
    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has voted to expel Cosby and Polanski from its membership. (Source: AP Photo)The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has voted to expel Cosby and Polanski from its membership. (Source: AP Photo)

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership.

    More >>

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership.

    More >>

  • Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

    Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

    Thursday, May 3 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-05-03 12:30:10 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-05-04 00:23:11 GMT
    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was 'mob justice, not real justice' and a 'tragedy' that must be undone. (Source: CNN)Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was 'mob justice, not real justice' and a 'tragedy' that must be undone. (Source: CNN)

    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.

    More >>

  • NBA asks Raptors to tell rapper Drake to tone it down

    NBA asks Raptors to tell rapper Drake to tone it down

    Thursday, May 3 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-05-03 22:40:28 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-05-04 00:21:56 GMT
    NBA asks Raptors to tell rapport Drake to tone down verbal exchanges with players after Game 1 incidents with Cavs' Kendrick Perkins.More >>
    NBA asks Raptors to tell rapport Drake to tone down verbal exchanges with players after Game 1 incidents with Cavs' Kendrick Perkins.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly