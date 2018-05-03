High-tech job market continues growing in Birmingham

The automotive industry is running wide open in Alabama and the state hopes for even more business.

Some high-tech skills are needed here to build cars, and Birmingham is actively recruiting spin off companies for automotive jobs. Computer skills will be even more in demand.

"Between the year 2010 and 2015 tech job growth has growth has increased by 77 percent." said Josh Carpenter, Director of the Office of Economic Development for the city of Birmingham.

Carpenter said that will continue as the city's banking and medical industry, along with UAB, move to more online and increased security work.

So where can you turn to for job training? Innovate Birmingham Regional Workforce Partnership is a program that provides entry level training for high-tech jobs.

“That is everything from boot camps at Innovation Depot. Its also scholarships at the two-year college level at Jefferson State and Lawson State or even at the four-year level at UAB." Carpenter said.

Carpenter indicated people should go ahead and get trained because those jobs because it looks like the demand will not be going away anytime soon.

For more information on Innovate Birmingham Regional Workforce Partnership, visit www.innovatebham.com/workforce.

