Houston Rockets to face Memphis Grizzlies in Birmingham exhibition game

It has been 12 years since the city of Birmingham hosted an NBA exhibition game, but that is now changing.
Come October 2, the Houston Rockets will face the Memphis Grizzlies at Legacy Arena.
The Rockets, currently in a playoff series with Utah, feature likely NBA MVP James Harden along with Chris Paul and others. The Memphis Grizzlies feature Marc Gasol, Mike Conley Jr and former Alabama forward JaMychal Green.
Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry of Andalusia attended Thursday's announcement and talked about how important it is for the NBA to each into to the city of Birmingham to show its product.
Tickets to the exhibition game start at $15 and can be purchased at www.IronCityShowdown.com.
