Quadruplets born at Brookwood Hospital

A celebration, times four, at Brookwood hospital after a Hokes Bluff couple, has quadruplets!

The four healthy babies were born Tuesday morning, at 33 weeks. Mom says she was glad she was able to carry them that long, but was still surprised when she went into labor.

“I called the doctor on call and said I think I am in labor. He was like come on in lets make sure. By the time we hit the highway, the contractions were 2-3 minutes apart,” says Mom Brittany Garrard.

The babies came fast too, all four were delivered via c-section with 36 minutes of the family arriving at the hospital.

“We made it here and they had everyone waiting on us and we got here,” says Brittany.

The only person not there, was her husband, Chris. He works on coal trains, and was about two hours away when a dispatcher radioed to tell him the babies were on the way. He rushed back as quick as he could.

“I was scared at that point. We had it all planned for next week,” says Brittany. But she says Chris has remained calm through all of it, even when they first found they were having quadruplets. At first, doctors only saw three babies, but at 12 weeks, they realized there was one more.

“That was the first appointment that dad had not been to, and that was overwhelming. I called him and he said ‘What’s one more?’ Of course I am crying because I am like what are we going to do with four babies?! And Dad is all calm and collected and happy go lucky about it,” says Brittany.

The couple already has four children at home too.

“Two are mine, and two are his from a pervious marriage and we decided to have another ONE together and then this happened,” says Brittany.

Chris says the older children will be a huge help.

“The oldest ones are excited, they can’t wait to be babysitters, at least for right now. That might change a week or two after we get home,” says Chris with a chuckle.

The couple says they are feeling grateful for all the support of their family and friends.

“We’re excited, not necessarily overwhelmed because of the family and friends are helping us. We are blessed. To have quads, me making it to that spot in the pregnancy, them as healthy as they are, we have been extremely blessed,” says Brittany.

