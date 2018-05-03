AL Governor’s Race – Meet the Candidates: Tommy Battle

Tommy Battle has been the mayor of Huntsville since 2008. The Birmingham native began his political career in 1984 as a member of Huntsville City Council. He moved to the area in 1980.

He studied business at the University of Alabama and started Battle Real Estate in 1992.

Where Tommy Battle Stands On…

Jobs

Battle is credited with generating $4 billion worth of economic investments for Huntsville, creating more than 24,000 jobs for the city, investing $250 in new schools and building $500 million worth of new roads.

Ethics

He says he wants to take his mayoral experience and small business owner background statewide to stop political corruption.

Education

Battle also wants to continue Pre-K and charter school programs, fix state roads and bring employment opportunities to rural areas. He also plans to give more opportunities for dual enrollment for high school students at community colleges.

For more on Tommy Battle’s stance on issues, click here.

Where to Follow Tommy Battle

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.