Pastors respond to Woodfin's request for help with crime, violence

Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin is reaching out to pastors for help with crime and violence, but pastors aren't thrilled Woodfin assumes they weren't already helping.

Talking to Birmingham pastors, they will tell you churches are already implementing their own program to bring down crime and violence.

Pastor Tyree Anderson of the First Baptist Church of Ensley said his church has been helping its community fight crime for a long time.

"We are interested in trying to help him. We want him to succeed. But to make it appear that we are not doing anything and nobody is trying to work with him - I think that is a little misleading," Anderson said.

Anderson said the keys to bring down crime mentoring, education and helping with job skills. The pastors say they want to meet with Woodfin.

"I believe there needs to a collaboration between pastors and the mayor in each community where we sit at the table to find ideas where we can be united and not divided," said Pastor Kelvin Anthony of the Solid Rock Church.

At More Than Conquerors Faith Church, Pastor Steve Green said the religious community will work with the Woodfin.

"The church should be according to the Bible, be the first responders. The church should be the light of the world. Whatever our city needs we should answer the clarion call," Green said.

Pastors will tell you they welcome any sort of dialogue and plans for working with Woodfin to bring down crime and violence. That is a goal they all want.

