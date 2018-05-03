AL Governor’s Race – Meet the Candidates: Kay Ivey

Kay Ivey, a Wilcox County native, was sworn in as Alabama’s 54th governor in 2017 after serving as Lt. governor under Robert Bentley.

The former school teacher and Auburn University graduate was elected state treasurer in 2002. She was then elected Lt. Governor in 2010 and is the first Republican woman to hold the office. Her office is credited with cutting spending.

Where Kay Ivey Stands On…

Jobs

Ivey brought more than 13,000 jobs and $6 billion in new business investments during her time as governor, according to her website. She also established the Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council to combat the state’s opioid crisis.

Ethics

She plans to keep working to restore Alabamians’ trust in state government. She banned lobbyists appointments in the state’s executive branch.

Education

Ivey launched a statewide program that focuses on early childhood education, citing her background as a teacher and the belief that all children deserve a quality education.

