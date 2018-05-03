AL Governor’s Race – Meet the Candidates: Scott Dawson

Evangelist Scott Dawson is a Birmingham native. His Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association holds ministry and outreach events throughout the Southeast.

Dawson is a Samford University graduate and holds a Master of Divinity from Beeson Divinity School. He was ordained by order of Roebuck Park Baptist Church.

This is his first run for political office.

Where Scott Dawson Stands On…

Jobs

Dawson wants to cut unnecessary red tape and regulations for entrepreneurs. He encourages vocational learn partnerships between schools and businesses to train students. In exchange, businesses would get a direct tax credit and a deduction for participating.

Ethics

He wants to enact an 8-year term limit on those serving in the Alabama Legislators. Dawson would ask the state’s top business men and women to analyze government offices and committee’s effectiveness, cost and waste, citing what Ronald Reagan did as governor of California. He also wants to ban former lawmakers from registering as lobbyist for 10 years after their term ends. Dawson also wants to create a recall provision for elected officials.

Education

Dawson supports a curriculum based on Alabama-based programs. He also proposes mandatory drug testing for students participating in extra-curricular activities to combat teen drug abuse. He wants to implement a mentorship program that would put volunteer retirees, parents and grandparents in elementary school classrooms.

