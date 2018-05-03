AL Governor’s Race – Meet the Candidates: James C. Fields

James C. Fields, Jr. is a former Alabama Representative and Marine. He served in the Alabama House from 2008 until 2010. He is a Hanceville native. He graduated from Jacksonville State University, he also studied at Officers School in Quantico.

He is also a pastor in the North Alabama Conference of The United Methodist Church, a position he’s held for 18 years.

Fields is involved in several community organizations including the Alabama Wildlife Federation, Hanceville Civitan and Victim Service of Cullman.

Where James C. Fields Stands On…

Education

Fields says that improving communities is the way to improve education.

