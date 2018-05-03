AL Governor’s Race – Meet the Candidates: Walt Maddox

Walt Maddox has served as Tuscaloosa’s mayor since 2005, leading the city through recovery efforts after the devastation of the April 27, 2011 tornadoes.

He graduated from UAB.

Maddox previously served as a Tuscaloosa City Councilman and a field director for the Alabama Education Association.

Where Walt Maddox Stands On…

Jobs

Maddox plans to use workforce training to rebuild the economy. He said he would also aim to make college affordable for all Alabamians.

Education

Maddox proposes a state lottery that won’t raise taxes. In addition to funding college educations for state students, the lottery would establish a Promise Program that would relieve funding issues in schools and the Community Innovation Grants that would improve education quality. The lottery would also help expand Pre-K programs.

Where to Follow Walt Maddox

