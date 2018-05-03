AL Governor’s Race – Meet the Candidates: Christopher A. Country - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AL Governor’s Race – Meet the Candidates: Christopher A. Countryman

Christopher A. Countryman, from Dothan, Ala. is one of the six people looking to become the Democratic candidate in this year’s race for governor. The primary election will be held on June 5th.

To learn more about where Countryman stands on a number of issues, click here.

Where to Follow Christopher A. Countryman

Website | Facebook | Twitter

