Carbonite fridges, Vader toasters, and more crazy Star Wars home decor

By Will Nicol



Content Provided by

However you feel about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it probably hasn’t changed your deep love for the franchise overall. If you want to deck out your house with enough Star Wars home decor to rival the Skywalker Ranch, check out some of these coolgadgets, tools, and other household items available for purchase.

Pangea Brands Darth Vader Immersion Blender ($30)

Use the force … of this blender‘s blades to make yourself a nutritious smoothie. Jedis in training have to keep up their strength after all.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Samsung Powerbot Star Wars Vacuum ($700 for Darth Vader, $600 for a Stormtrooper)

Obviously, nothing beats R2-D2 when it comes to a trash can shape, but to get the dust to the bin, you can now have Vader or a stormtrooper do the dirty work. Using mapping technology, the bot can detect disturbances. It also makes lightsaber sounds.

Buyit now from:

StormtrooperDarth Vader

ThinkGeek Star Wars R2-D2 Coffee Press ($25)

After a long night of dealing withJawas, who doesn’t need a little java? This adorable R2-D2-shaped French press whips up four cups of coffee in no time, so you canstop feeling like a laser brain.

Buyit now from:

ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek Star Wars Tauntaun Sleeping Bag ($150)

Why not spend your nights paying homage to that The Empire Strikes Back scene where Luke Skywalker takes shelter in a newly deceased tauntaun? The magnificent beast is back, in sleeping bag form. It’s suitable for indoor use only, so don’t try to re-create the conditions too faithfully.

Buy it now from:

ThinkGeek

Slushieprints Luke and Leia ($35)or Yoda Pillow Cover Sets ($35)

From beds to blankets to pillows, it seems a lot of people want Star Wars in the bedroom. If you and your partner share an affection for Star Wars, you can immortalize your feelings for the movies (and each other) with these pillows. Where else would you want to “Leia” your head?

Buy themnow from:

Etsy

FKArtDesign Star Wars Inspired Wall Art ($40)

While this wall art seems aimed at little Jedis, some of them — like the wing fighter — wouldn’t be out of place in a Star Wars fan’s living room. Eh, who are we kidding? The C-3PO-and-R2-D2 print is welcome on our wall, too.

Buy onenow from:

Etsy

LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Minifigure Clock ($18)

Lego and Star Wars are a match made in merch heaven, so it’s no wonder this Lego Stormtrooper alarm clock exists. If only there was a way to use the Force on the snooze button.

Buy it now from:

Amazon Walmart

Mimoco MimoPowerTube 2600 Star Wars Series Portable Backup Battery ($25)

Running out of juice is the sarlacc pits, so it never hurts to have a way to get an extra charge. May your smartphone battery be ever-bounty-ful with this backup charger in the form of Boba Fett.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

ThinkGeek Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker ($40)

Strike back while the waffle iron is hot. Your homemade waffles come out looking like the Death Star, but we’re not sure if it will bring balance to either the Force or your breakfast.

Buy it now from:

Amazon ThinkGeek

ICUP Star Wars Character Aprons ($13)

Darth Vader probably doesn’t cook, right? Maybe he uses his lightsaber to cut his meat, though. And while a helmet will make the effect more authentic, it will also make flipping omelettes and burgers much more difficult.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Pangea Brands Darth Vader Toaster ($40)

“There’s only one man who would dare give me the raspberry!” When your radar gets jammed, you just have to reach for the toast — especially when your toaster is shaped like Darth Vader’s head.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Kotobukiya Set of 8 Star Wars Silicone Ice Trays ($19)

If you like your beverages as cold as Hoth, consider these ice trays. Darth Vaders, stormtroopers, Millenium Falcons, X-Wing fighters, R2-D2s, and Han Solo in carbonite there’s something for everyone!

Buy it now from:

Amazon

ThinkGeek Star Wars Planetary Glassware Set ($35)

You could travel from the deserts of Tatooine to the icy climes of Hoth and not find glasses as cool as these. You can keep your libations kid-friendly or mix up some Star Wars-themed cocktails to serve up.

Buy it now from:

ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek Han Solo Fridge ($130)

Any Star Wars marathon is made better with drinks (alcoholic or otherwise), so why not store them in a mini-fridge that pays homage to one of the franchise’s most iconic images: Han Solo frozen in carbonite. Users can set the fridge to either cool or warm its contents, and the front lights upfor added effect. Best of all, given the fridge weighsless than10 pounds, you won’t need a Firespray-31-class interceptor to transport it.

Buy it now from:

ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek Star Wars BB-8 USB Car Charger ($30)

With all the gadgets people carry around these days, car chargers are a necessity. And if you’re a fan of The Force Awakens, why not get one modeled after the adorable, ball-shaped BB-8? The device plugs into your car’s charging portand features two USB ports, so you can charge your smartphone and tablet at the same time. Whether it can help you locate Luke Skywalker remains a mystery.

Buy it now from:

ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek Millennium Falcon Multi-Tool Kit ($20)

Han Solo’s legendary spaceship isn’t just useful for smuggling spice or Rebel VIPs past Imperial blockades. The versatile freighter also makes for a fine multitool, one that can make quick work of various household repairs. Although the Millennium Falcon multitool is not as elegant as a Swiss army knife, it stillfeatures screwdrivers, hex keys, and an adjustable wrench, so you can adjust a bookshelf — or an emitter matrix — in style.

Buy it now from:

ThinkGeek

Broil Chef Star Wars TIE Fighter Gas Grill ($270)

Though not equipped with blaster cannons to give your meat an extra sear, this gas grill will leave an indelible impression —the Star Wars logo branded onto your burger.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Cookie cutters ($10)

So you want to bake some cookies for your upcoming Star Wars marathon. Your guests will probably appreciate that. Or they would, if old fashioned cookies weren’t so boring. They’re just discs! Your guests will take one look at them and say “Oh, a lumpy, baked, round thing. Gee, thanks, but Tim brought cupcakes with tiny, frosted Darth Vader helmets on them, I think I’ll just eat one of those.” Don’t let Tim beat you at the baking game in your own house. With these Star Wars cookie cutters, you can mold cookies into the familiar, friendly forms of Yoda, Chewbacca, and more.

Buy it now from:

ThinkGeek

Empire ceramic teapot ($13)

Despite what Rebel propaganda would have you believe, one could argue that the Empire was net good for the galaxy, replacing a corrupt, incompetent Republic that was beholden to magic-wielding religious fanatics with no government oversight with an effective government that brought stability to the far reaches of the galaxy. While they did kill some people in the process, the same could be said of any government throughout history. The point is that governing is sometimes a messy process, and loyal Imperial citizens ought to pay tribute to the Empire’s work by pouring a cup of tea out of this sleek ceramic teapot.

Buy it now from:

ThinkGeek

TIE fighter Bluetooth speaker ($35)

If you want to carry your music with you around the house — maybe you want to listen in the shower, or while rebuilding an old droid in your garage — then normal speakers, with their big bodies and need for electricity, won’t be much use. This Bluetooth Speaker will let you stream music from up to 30 feet away, and it looks like a TIE Fighter, the cool ship that forms the backbone of the Imperial fleet.

Buy it now from:

ThinkGeek



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.