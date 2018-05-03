Tuscaloosa law enforcement honor fallen officers

Tuscaloosa law enforcement officers and their supporters paid tribute on Thursday morning to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. They gathered in front of Tuscaloosa County Courthouse in remembrance of officers killed in the line of duty.

"They put their life on the line so we have to honor these that I call them heroes," Tuscaloosa Sgt. Sebo Sanders said.

In a separate ceremony, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office unveiled the names of deputies now on the Tuscaloosa County Memorial Wall in front of the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ron Abernathy presented Kenny Parker with a flag in honor of his great-great grandfather.

"He was killed January 24, 1888 while trying to serve a warrant. He was shot in the chest," Parker said.

Parker is glad these heroes are honored. He added officers who protect us don't get enough credit.

"Most of these guys that do it, it's a calling because they don't make much money for the risk they take," Parker added.

