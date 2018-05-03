FEMA, Long-Term Recovery Committee providing Calhoun Co. extra recovery needs

FEMA is going door to door to register tornado victims for assistance, but they aren't the only ones.

In Calhoun County, the Long-Term Recovery Committee plans to provide assistance for people where insurance or federal assistance didn't cover their needs.

Those needs include anything from a home and furnishings that were a total loss, to labor to clear someone's yard. The funding comes from donations and non-profit organizations and faith-based groups will distribute the money.

"They'll be done in a case management process, that is designed to make sure that donated resources are used effectively, and that we don't have any duplication of benefits. We don't want anybody to fall through the cracks. We're not going to have enough to make everybody whole, but we want to provide as much assistance as we can to the community," Calhoun County EMA Director Jonathan Gaddy said.

For more information, visit the Calhoun County EMA website or the FEMA Disaster Assistance website.

You can also call 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 for additional assistance.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.