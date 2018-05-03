UA football Habitat for Humanity house presented to family

The success of Alabama football played a major role in the latest family to move into a Habitat for Humanity home in Tuscaloosa.

Nick and Terry Saban, along with others, dedicated a home in Tuscaloosa built in honor of Alabama's 17th football national championship.

"There have been two houses to commemorate everyone of the team's national championship - the White House and the Habitat house. And they're all equally important to us," Terry Saban told the crowd.

Donna Smith cried after getting the keys to her home. She'll live in it with her daughter and her son.

"Tears, that's what hit me. Just completely overwhelmed. That's what I've said from the beginning. Just overwhelmed and grateful," Smith told WBRC.

After the April 27 tornado struck Tuscaloosa in 2011, the Sabans decided to use their Nick's Kids Foundation to build a Habitat for Humanity home for every Alabama national championship in football.

"We want Ms. Donna and her family to really enjoy this house. It's been wonderful. It was a great day when all the players came over and contributed," Nick Saban explained.

A month before the coaches' wives helped landscape the home, players like linebacker Jamey Mosley worked on its construction.

"It's always awesome being a blessing just seeing how much you can impact a person's life by just doing a simple deed for them. There's nothing better than seeing the joy that's on their face," Mosley said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.