Jill: Large area of rain, storms in Arkansas will impacts us on Saturday

It’s in the 80s area-wide, which is above normal for this time of year.This heat is not record-setting heat, but it is certainly closer to it than the normal high.

The weather looks great for those going to Shelby County to the Oak Mountain State Fair. It will be in the lower 80s initially and then fall back into the 70s after sunset.

Storms in Arkansas this afternoon will continue shifting eastward tonight and will weaken as they approach Alabama. I’m adding in a chance for showers and additional clouds west of I-65 on Friday morning.

Another hot day is expected on Friday and then the extreme heat will back off this weekend and shift south. Late showers are possible northwest otherwise the best chance for rain arrives on Saturday afternoon.

It looks like scattered areas of rain move in during the morning hours, mainly west of I-65. That means that it looks mainly dry for the 20th Annual Sickle Cell Walk at Linn Park.

An area of rain and storms forms during the early afternoon hours and will impact areas west of I-59 and north I-20. Rain and storms will contain heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected. Scattered rain is possible across central Alabama through the evening hours though the heaviest activity and most organized looks to be focused northwest.

Sunday looks dry and temperatures will be around normal.

Next week features slight, daily shower chances and building heat by late week.

The long range pattern looks hot with very limited rain chances.

