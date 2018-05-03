Alabaster drug dealer, 3 others busted for multiple drugs, tracking weight of crystal meth

Narcotics investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Forced arrested four people while seizing cocaine, heroin, marijuana, prescription pills and trafficking weight of crystal methamphetamine.

Adam Mullins, 36, of Alabaster, Ashlyn Marie Johnson, 29, of Pelham, Brandon Chambers, 28, of Fairfield, and Clinton Self, 34, of Alabaster were arrested. All were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Mullins, who owns the home that was raided, is also charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

All four remain in Shelby County Jail with bonds ranging from $7,000 to $701,000.

Mullins was found to be in possession of multiple assault rifles, as well as assorted firearms and ammunitions during the course of illegal drug sales.

"Our goal is to put drug dealers in prison for a long time. Fortunately, our narcotics investigators have worked tirelessly to remove another threat from our community," Lt. Clay Hammac, Commander of the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.