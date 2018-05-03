Julianna Margulies goes full Devil Wears Prada in this Dietland - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Julianna Margulies goes full Devil Wears Prada in this Dietland trailer

By Liam Mathews,

Dietland, AMC's feminist Fight Club-inspired dramedy, arrives June 4, and it got a new trailer on Thursday that features The Good Wife's Julianna Margulies going full Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada.

Margulies plays Kitty Montgomery, the beyond-snobby editor of a fashion and beauty magazine who can barely hide her contempt for the ghostwriter of her columns, Plum Kettle (Joy Nash), whose body does not conform to the magazine's standard of beauty. Margulies is probably having a great time playing such a wicked character.

She's not the star, though. The story revolves around Plum, who on her journey of self-improvement finds herself caught between a group of women that preaches improvement through female empowerment and another that seeks improvement by killing abusive men. Whatever works!

It's executive-produced by UnReal's Marti Noxon and based on a novel by Sarai Walker. The first season is 10 episodes.

Dietland premieres Monday, June 4 at 9/8c on AMC.

