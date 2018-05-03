Cabrera breaks up Teheran's no-hit bid with 2 outs in 7th - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cabrera breaks up Teheran's no-hit bid with 2 outs in 7th

NEW YORK (AP) - Asdrubal Cabrera doubled down the right-field line with two outs in the seventh inning, ending a no-hit bid by Atlanta's Julio Teheran against the New York Mets.

The 27-year-old right-hander retired his first 11 batters Thursday. Teheran walked Yoenis Cespedes on a 3-1 count in the fourth, then got nine more outs in a row on a summer-like afternoon with a game-time temperature of 90 at Citi Field. Cabrera doubled on a curveball with a 1-2 count.

Teheran was pitching on five days' rest after cutting a start short at Philadelphia because of a tight trapezius muscle in the right side of his back.

An All-Star in 2014 and 2016, Teheran entered 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts this year. His average fastball velocity this year had dipped by 2 mph to just under 90 mph.

Going back to Wednesday, 40 of the Mets' last 42 batters had made out before Cabrera's double. Wilmer Flores hit a ninth-inning double in New York's 7-0 loss Wednesday.

Teheran pitched no-hit ball into the seventh for the third time. Pittsburgh pinch-hitter Brandon Inge singled to break up a bid after 7 2/3 innings on June 5, 2013, and Philadelphia's Freddy Galvis led off the seventh with a single on Sept. 20, 2015.

Atlanta led 11-0.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

