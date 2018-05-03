Ryu out until after All-Star break with groin injury - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ryu out until after All-Star break with groin injury

(AP Photo/Matt York). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu leaves the baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with an injury during the first inning Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu leaves the baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with an injury during the first inning Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Phoenix.
(AP Photo/Matt York). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, center, talks with a trainer after an injury during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Phoenix. Ryu left t... (AP Photo/Matt York). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, center, talks with a trainer after an injury during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Phoenix. Ryu left t...
(AP Photo/Matt York). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Phoenix.

By BOB BAUM
AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) - More bad news for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu will be sidelined until after the All-Star break with a severe left groin strain.

The injury occurred when Ryu, off to a strong start to the season, threw a pitch with one out in the second inning of Wednesday night's 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Roberts said the groin muscle had torn from the bone. Ryu was 3-0 with a 2.14 ERA, his best start to a season since 2014.

Walker Buehler, the 23-year-old top prospect who has had two strong starts for the Dodgers this season, is in line to take Ryu's rotation spot. Buehler is expected to start Friday night's game against San Diego in Monterrey, Mexico, then be worked into the rotation from there.

Ryu's injury came two days after the Dodgers announced star shortstop Corey Seager would have season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Slots still clang as police pass casino to stop Vegas gunman

    Slots still clang as police pass casino to stop Vegas gunman

    Thursday, May 3 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-05-03 06:50:27 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-05-03 19:34:42 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This photo from police officer video body camera footage on Oct. 1, 2017, provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows officers searching hallways during the deadliest mass shooting ...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This photo from police officer video body camera footage on Oct. 1, 2017, provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows officers searching hallways during the deadliest mass shooting ...

    Police body-camera videos show Las Vegas officers bust into a hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>

    Police body-camera videos show Las Vegas officers bust into a hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>

  • Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike

    Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike

    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:10:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-05-03 19:34:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...(AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>

  • Ex-Wilmington Trust officials convicted of fraud, conspiracy

    Ex-Wilmington Trust officials convicted of fraud, conspiracy

    Thursday, May 3 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-05-03 19:01:00 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-05-03 19:34:24 GMT
    Four former executives for the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program have been convicted on fraud and conspiracy charges.More >>
    Four former executives for the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program have been convicted on fraud and conspiracy charges.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly