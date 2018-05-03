UGA extends Kirby Smart's contract to seven years, $49M

University of Georgia fans say it best when they chant " It's great to be a Georgia Bulldog," and Head Football Coach Kirby Smart knows that all too well.

The University of Georgia Athletic Association Board of Directors Executive Committee approved a contract extension and new compensation package for the coach who led the team to a 13-2 record in 2017.

“Kirby has provided an incredible level of energy and excitement to our football program, and we look forward to his leadership for many years to come,” said J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity.

The terms of the new contract include seven years and a compensation package worth $49 million.

“As a young boy, I grew up in this great state dreaming of being a Bulldog,” he continued. “To have been able to do that—first as a player, and now as the head football coach—is beyond anything I ever dreamed. I do not take lightly the awesome responsibility of leading this program, and while I’m pleased with where we are as a program, I couldn’t be more excited about where we’re going in the future. You can rest assured that we will continue to work tirelessly to make Georgia football the best it can possibly be.

Smart led the Bulldogs to an SEC championship, Rose Bowl title, and appearance in Georgia’s first College Football Playoff national championship game.

“In just two short years, Coach Smart has established a new level of excellence in UGA’s storied football program,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “I look forward to his continued success and his strong support of this great university.”

