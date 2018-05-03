Ivey widens fundraising lead in gubernatorial race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey continues to outpace her GOP challengers in fundraising ahead of the June primary.

In fundraising reports filed Wednesday, Ivey has raised a total of $3.6 million. Ivey became governor last year when her predecessor resigned. While she has begun spending on television ads, she has $1.7 million remaining going into the peak of campaign season.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is her closest competitor in the race for cash. Battle has raised nearly $2.1 million. State Sen. Bill Hightower has raised a total of $966,353, while evangelist Scott Dawson has raised $803,308.

On the Democratic side, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has raised a total of $691,440. Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb has raised $617,904. Former state legislator James Fields reported raising $18,768.

