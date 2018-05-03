UPDATE: Man who fell to his death at Ruffner Mountain identified

Authorities have identified a man who fell to the bottom of a quarry at Ruffner Mountain Nature Preserve Thursday.

The victim, Kevin David Mason, 33, was trail running alone when he fell. He was missing for about three hours.

Fire officials are uncertain how he fell, but his body was found about 60 feet down.

We're told the death will be ruled unclassified until the investigation is complete.

No other details are available, but we'll update this story as soon as we get more information.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.