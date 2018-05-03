Warrant canceled for Jets' Anderson in Florida traffic case - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Warrant canceled for Jets' Anderson in Florida traffic case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - An arrest warrant for New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson for skipping a court hearing stemming from an alleged Florida traffic violation has been rescinded.

Broward County court records show a judge cancelled the warrant Thursday, two days after it was issued. Details weren't immediately available and his attorney, Ed O'Donnell, didn't immediately return a call and email from The Associated Press.

The charge stems from a January incident in Sunrise, Florida, when Anderson was charged on nine counts. The original felony charge of fleeing and eluding police with lights and sirens active was reduced on April 7 to misdemeanor reckless driving.

Anderson set career highs with 63 catches, 941 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in 2017, his second NFL season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

