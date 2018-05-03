Airline unveils new option to let children lie down during flight

Air New Zealand is trying to make traveling with children, a little easier. The airline is unveiling a new infant and children harnesses, to allow children to lay down safely during the flight.

The harnesses work in conjunction with the airlines new “Skycouch” feature, which works like a futon, converting regular economy seats into a flat surface, allowing children to remain lying down while the plane is cruising. The airline is also offering a new “infant pod” for the smallest of travelers.

The airlines says the Skycouch feature was introduced several years and marketed to couples, but they quickly realized it can make traveling with children easier.

"We quickly found the product suited parents with young families especially well. Parents can relax while their children are able to have their own space and flat area to play without interrupting other passengers,” says Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Anita Hawthorne.



The new harnesses still have to pass certification and regulatory approvals, but the airline hopes to add them to it’s Boeing 777 and 787-9 Dreamliner fleets in the coming months.

