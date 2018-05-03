Mets' deGrom not hurt, set to make next start Monday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mets' deGrom not hurt, set to make next start Monday

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in New York.
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Mets' Jacob deGrom watches a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Mets' Jacob deGrom watches a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom is on track to take his next turn in the rotation Monday at Cincinnati after a scan and examination determined no major injury occurred when he hyperextended his pitching elbow while at the plate.

DeGrom left Wednesday night's game against Atlanta after four innings, one inning after he felt pain during a swing and miss. He had an MRI, then was looked at Thursday by Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek.

The 29-year-old pitcher intends to play catch Friday and throw a bullpen session on Saturday.

DeGrom says he "erred on the side of precaution" by coming out of Wednesday's game with the score 0-0. Atlanta went on to win 7-0.

He is 3-0 has thrown 18 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.87

