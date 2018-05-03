Jill: Above normal heat shifts south by the weekend

Temperatures will be closer to the record high of 93 degrees rather than the normal high of 79 degrees. If you have plans on being outside for a long duration, be sure to lather on the sunscreen and drink plenty of water.



The weather looks great for those going to Shelby County to the Oak Mountain State Fair. It will be in the lower 80s initially and then fall back into the 70s after sunset.



A weakening round of storms heads east Thursday, but will weaken significantly and may reach northwest Alabama after midnight in the form of clouds and sprinkles.



Another hot day is expected on Friday and then the extreme heat will back off this weekend and shift south.



It looks like scattered areas of rain move in during the morning hours, mainly west of I-65. That means that it looks mainly dry for the 20th Annual Sickle Cell Walk at Linn Park.



An area of rain and storms forms during the early afternoon hours and will impact areas primarily north of I-20 and especially west of I-65. Rain and storms will contain heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected. Scattered rain is possible across central Alabama through the evening hours though the heaviest activity and most organized looks to be focused northwest.



Sunday looks dry and temperatures will be around normal.



Next week features slight, daily shower chances and building heat by late week.



The long range pattern looks hot with very limited rain chances.



Tracking toasty temperatures on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

