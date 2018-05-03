Two arrested on capital murder charges for 2017 murder

Two men have been arrested in a homicide investigation for the murder of a man found shot dead inside his truck near railroad tracks in Birmingham early in the morning on September 5, 2017.

35-year-old Howard Dewayne Bruce was found in the driver's seat of a truck near the railroad track located on 15th Way Southwest. He was shot in the chest. The truck had been hit several times by gunfire and the tail of the truck was struck by a train.

Bruce was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

Capital murder and attempted murder warrants were obtained for two suspects on January 28.

On April 6, 2018, 28-year-old Joemarcus Fitts was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail with no bond for the capital murder charge and a $150,000 bond for attempted murder.

On Wednesday, 28-year-old Frederick Temple was taken into custody by Birmingham PD and taken to the Jefferson County Jail with no bond for the capital murder charge and a $150,000 bond for attempted murder.

