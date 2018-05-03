NFL to contact Bills regarding team president's resignation - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NFL to contact Bills regarding team president's resignation

(AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File). FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015, file photo shows Buffalo Bills president Russ Brandon at a news conference in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills and ... (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File). FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015, file photo shows Buffalo Bills president Russ Brandon at a news conference in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills and ...

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The NFL plans to contact the Buffalo Bills regarding team president Russ Brandon's abrupt resignation amid allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.

The league released a statement Thursday saying it will discuss the matter with the Bills and "make a decision in the next few days about what, if any, further steps we will take."

Brandon was also president of the Terry and Kim Pegula-owned Buffalo Sabres.

NHL spokesman Gary Meagher tells The Associated Press the league has determined Brandon's resignation is "appropriately a club matter" after consulting with Sabres officials.

Brandon resigned Tuesday after spending 20 years working up the Bills' executive ranks, and spending the past three years overseeing the Sabres.

Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Brandon's resignation came after he was confronted about the relationship by the Pegulas. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because it is an internal matter, and the Pegulas did not provide a reason when announcing they accepted Brandon's resignation.

Brandon told the AP he had contemplated stepping down from the job for some time, and felt the timing was right following the conclusion of the NFL draft. He did not respond to follow-up questions regarding the alleged relationship.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • "There's a shooter": Gamblers unalarmed amid Vegas shooting

    "There's a shooter": Gamblers unalarmed amid Vegas shooting

    Thursday, May 3 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-05-03 06:50:27 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-03 17:45:55 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This photo from police officer video body camera footage on Oct. 1, 2017, provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows officers searching hallways during the deadliest mass shooting ...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This photo from police officer video body camera footage on Oct. 1, 2017, provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows officers searching hallways during the deadliest mass shooting ...

    Police body-camera videos show Las Vegas officers bust into a hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>

    Police body-camera videos show Las Vegas officers bust into a hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>

  • Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike

    Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike

    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:10:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-03 17:45:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...(AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>

  • Dozens of quakes rattle Hawaii volcano, eruption possible

    Dozens of quakes rattle Hawaii volcano, eruption possible

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-05-02 18:40:40 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-05-03 17:44:31 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this April 23, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea Volcano's Puu Oo vent is shown in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. A series of earthquakes and the collapse of the crater flo...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this April 23, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea Volcano's Puu Oo vent is shown in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. A series of earthquakes and the collapse of the crater flo...
    Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent.More >>
    Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly