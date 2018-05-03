Tuscaloosa high school students get hands-on firefighter experience

It's the end to a busy school year for Tuscaloosa-area high school students learning what it takes to become a firefighter.

The students are enrolled in the fire science program at the Tuscaloosa Career & Technology Academy. The program is a partnership between the school and the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service.

Students are instructed by two Tuscaloosa firefighters. Instructor Randy Latner says the goal is to get students interested in becoming a firefighter.

However, he says the skills and lessons taught in the class will benefit students no matter what career path they choose.

"Hopefully it’s taught them it’s all about being a team, doing teamwork together, communicating, and things like that," Latner said.

Latner says the class is a hands-on workplace simulation that stresses responsibility, discipline and professional behavior. He also hopes the students understand more about the work of a firefighter and have a greater appreciation for the service.

Students say they have learned a number of skills over the year.

"I learned the different type of extinguishers and the uses for them, how to put out a fire, different size hoses, how to roll the hose the correct and proper way, forcible entry, search and rescue, different types of skills that will help you on in the fire service," student Kezyrian Nall said.

"What I learned is the equipment to try to put out fires, we learned about search and rescue, the steps to rescue someone in the fire," student Daizauhn Cloyd said.

In fact, one of the students was recently able to extinguish a home cooking fire using skills from the class.

"Just stayed calm, and the first thing that popped in my head was everything Mr. Latner told me to do, and I just did it," student Jervonte Johnson said.

Another one of the students in the program plans to attend firefighter recruit school in the fall.

"It's very strenuous, but it's very rewarding," Latner said of the course and the work of the fire service.

"And it comes down to really what I'm doing as a teacher, is you're just trying to help people. And that's what we do in the fire service, so it relates over very well."

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.