Second suspect charged with capital murder in 2016 homicide

Homicide detectives in Birmingham have charged a second suspect in a September 2016 murder that happened in the Collegeville neighborhood.

22-year-old Byron Pritchett was found shot in the 300 block of 29th Court North on September 29, 2016. He later died at a hospital from his injuries.

On May 2, a capital murder warrant was obtained for Arthur Lewis. Lewis was taken into custody on Thursday morning, May 3. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and has no bond for the capital murder charge.

Another suspect - Deondre Jackson - was arrested in this case back in October 2016. Jackson's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 11. He is scheduled to be tried in court later this year.

