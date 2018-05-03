Here’s how you can buy the new LG G7 ThinQ smartphone

By Steven Winkelman



LG officially took the wraps off of its newest flagship, the LG G7 ThinQ, and it features some pretty awesome specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB and 6GB RAM options, and a 12-megapixel dual camera array with a wide-angle lens.

In addition to the usual features we have come to expect on a smartphone in 2018, the LG G7 ThinQ has another trick up its sleeve: A Boombox Speaker that offers punchy sound and actual bass. To learn more about the G7 and its features, check out our hands-on review. If you’re ready to buy one, read on to find the best deals for your next phone.

Buying the LG G7 ThinQ unlocked

If you like to keep your options open, buying the LG G7 ThinQ unlocked may be your best choice. You’re not tied to any carrier and can switch at will, though you may need to pay the full price of the phone upfront if LG doesn’t offer any payment plans.

LG hasn’t announced anything about price, and if there will be an unlocked version of the G7 ThinQ. LG usually sells unlocked versions of its smartphones, and it did so with the G6 last year. We just may not see an unlocked G7 at launch — last year, the unlocked G6 was released several months after its initial release.

Buying the LG G7 ThinQ from a carrier

AT&T

AT&T will not sell the LG G7 ThinQ. The carrier plans to announce an exclusive LG handset in the summer. There is a chance it could be the rumored LG V35, though there is no other information available at the moment.

Verizon

Verizon, America’s largest mobile carrier, will be one of the first to carry the upcoming LG G7 ThinQ. Pre-orders for LG’s latest flagship will begin on May 24 on the Verizon Wireless website.

Pricing has yet to be released for the LG G7 ThinQ, but Verizon will offer both an option to buy the phone outright as well as a device payment option where you can pay off the phone over a period of 24 months. Additionally, Verizon’s trade-in program tends to be very generous, meaning you will be able to shave a little more off the price of the LG G7 ThinQ.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile will be offering the LG G7. While we don’t know exactly when T-Mobile will begin to sell the G7 in stores and on its website, we do expect it to be soon: A press release states T-Mobile will begin offering the phone in the spring season.

T-Mobile also offers monthly payments as well as a pretty competitive trade-in program for current and new customers.

Sprint

Looking for the LG G7 ThinQ on the Sprint network? Well, you’re in luck: Sprint announced it will begin pre-orders for the LG G7 ThinQ on May 25. If you’re willing to wait a few more days, the G7 ThinQ will be available online and in Sprint stores for purchase on June 1.

Unlike most carriers, Sprint does not finance phones. Instead, Sprint offers an 18-month lease program on its devices so you can easily switch phones every 12 to 16 months. Don’t care for the lease option? No worries, because you can also purchase any Sprint phone at its retail price.

U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is offering the LG G7 ThinQ on its network. Beginning June 1, U.S. Cellular customers will be able to order LG’s 2018 flagship in stores and online. Like most carriers, U.S. Cellular offers a monthly payment plan that will allow you to pay for the G7 over time.

