These days, a laptop has to do it all. It needs to be light, portable, powerful, beautiful, and reasonably affordable. Fortunately, there are a handful of fantastic options that fulfill all or most of those, depending on your needs.

Below you’ll find our picks for best overall laptop, as well as the best MacBook for Apple die-hards,the best Chromebook for those who desire an affordable laptop with a super-light OS, and the best laptops if you’ve little money to spend.We’ve also selected the best 15-inch laptop, best 2-in-1, and the best gaming laptop.

Our pick

Dell XPS 13

Why should you buy this:It’s portable, fast, attractive, and reasonably priced.

Who’s it for: Everyone except gamers.

How much will it cost: Starts at $1,000

Why we picked the Dell XPS 13:

Dell’s XPS 13 has a great look that blends ametallic exterior with a white woven-fiberglass interior. Its design feels premium, yet inviting. The XPS 13 is the kind of cool new toy you’ll be itching to show anyone willing to look. The super-thin InfinityEdge bezel is another highlight of the design. Mostlaptops have a half-inch to an inch of plastic surrounding the display on all sides — the XPS 13 has less than a quarter of an inch. That’sas functional as it is beautiful, as it makes the system smaller and lighter.

Does that make the XPS 13too small? Nope. Thetouchpad isas large as the competitionand thekeyboard isa breeze to use. The system is also energy efficient with a respectable battery size, so it can last all day on a charge in most situations.

There’s just one oddity you should know about. The webcam. The bezels are so thin there’s no room for it, so it’s below the display, rather than above. That makes for an awkward angle. Most people won’t care, but it willbug you if you frequently do video conferences while traveling.

The two models we tested, the i5 and i7 versions, start at $1,000 and $1,400 respectively. Both feature 8th-generation processors, alongside a selection of solid state drives and up to 16GB of RAM. If you want to opt for something cheaper, you can still purchase the 7th-gen version Core i3 model, which starts at just $800.

That’s right: The XPS 13 currently has two versions — the XPS 13 and the “New” XPS 13. The $800 Core i3 edition is only available in the older incarnation, while the new version starts at $1,000 for a Core i5. The new model is thinner and sleeker than its predecessor, but the old one is still a good value.

Our full Dell XPS 13 review

The best Mac

MacBook Pro 13-inch (without Touch Bar)

Why should you buy this:You need MacOS and Windows just won’t cut it.

Who’s it for:Anyone who doesn’t mind paying the “Apple Tax.”

How much will it cost: Starts at $1,300

Why wepicked the MacBook Pro 13-inch (without Touch Bar):

Most people are looking at a Mac for one of two reasons. Either you’re a fan of MacOS, or you’re attracted to Apple’s brand and want to buy one based on the company’s reputation.

If you’re in the first group, and Windows 10 just won’t cut it, your options are limited to what Apple currently has to offer. In that case, we recommend you purchase the MacBook Pro 13 without Touch Bar. Why not one of the highly anticipated more expensive models, which have an OLED Touch Bar where the function keys used to reside? In our opinion, the Touch Bar just doesn’t add enough functionality certainly not enough to justify a $300 addition to an already high price tag.

The latest MacBook Pro models all feature 7th-generation Intel Core processors, like a lot of the other offerings on this list, so you do get quite a bit of bang for your buck. But they’re still a little more expensive than they need to be, and if you’re on the fence about MacOS you might want to give Windows 10 a chance if for no other reason than to save yourself a little cash.

Aside from build quality and industrial design, Apple does justify its high prices with one important feature: Customer service. The company tends to cover defective hardware that other manufacturers might refuse to service, and you can take your Mac to any Apple Store if you need help. Given the MacBook Pro’s robust build, and reputation for longevity, it’s a nice safety net to have especially when your Mac gets old and you end up losing your warranty paperwork.

We’re not expecting to see a major update to the MacBook Pro this year, but you’ll probably see an update to 8th-gen Intel processors.

Our full MacBook Pro 13-inch review(with Touch Bar)

The best Chromebook

Samsung Chromebook Pro

Why should you buy this:You want an inexpensive, but well-built laptop.

Who’s it for:Students, people who need only basic functionality, anyone who wants a cheap laptop to use as a second PC.

How much will it cost: Starts at $600

Why we picked the Samsung Chromebook Pro:

Chromebooks laptops that run Google’s Chrome OS have become a popular budget laptop over the last few years, and for good reason. The Samsung Chromebook Prois a great example of their strengths: It has a 2,560 1,600 display, an Intel Core M processor, and plenty of memory solid specs at a decent price.

Indeed, if you’re looking for a budget laptop, Chromebooks as a category are a good choice to look into. But since these systems rarely sell for north of $600, their price tags do bring limitations. You won’t find a Chromebook with a lightning-fast quad-core processor, a fast solid state drive, or an optional discrete GPU, for example.Even if the best Chromebookswere equipped to compete with the best laptops, the operating system would hold them back.

Chrome OS, which is designed around Google’s Chrome Web browser, is wonderfully simple and intuitive. While it used to only run extensions and Web apps, that has been expanded to now include everything in the Google Play Store. That means all the games, apps, and services available on your Android smartphone, are now available on Chromebooks like the Samsung Chromebook Pro.

The Samsung Chromebook Pro has a variant in the Chromebook Plus, which includes a faster ARM-based, hexa-core CPU, and a $500 price tag. Both models are on the higher end of the spectrum for Chromebooks, exceeded only by the Google Pixelbook.

Our full Samsung Chromebook Pro review

The best 2-in-1 laptop

Surface Pro

Why should you buy this: You want a great laptop and a good tablet.

Who’s it for: Anyone who needs versatility on top of performance.

How much will this cost: Starts at $800

Why wepicked the Surface Pro:

In the past couple of years, 2-in-1 laptops have gone from an acquired taste to completely mainstream. If you’re not sure about laptops-as-tablets though, the Surface Prois the one to change your mind. First and foremost, it’s a stylish, lightweight, and powerful tablet that pulls double duty as a laptop.

Worried about the Surface Pro as a laptop replacement? Think of it as a laptop with a detachable keyboard. Seriously, this thing has the power to do anything you need a laptop to do and more. With a full version of Windows 10and a super-light form factor, the Surface Pro is just as capable for a workday at the office as it is for laying on the couch watching cat videos.

Coming in at just 0.33 inches thick, and weighing 1.73 pounds, it’s also easily the most portable laptop on this list. Toss it in a bag and you’d never notice the extra weight.The form factor is even more impressive when you consider the power it packs.There are a few different configurations with different price points, starting at $800 for students and topping out at $2,700. No matter which configuration you choose, you get the 7th-generation Kaby Lake processor under the hood our review unit was one of these top-spec machines.

That extra oomph really shows. Not only did it perform spectacularlywell in our benchmarks, it’s excellent as an everyday workhorse. It’s quick, snappy, and versatile, everything you could want out of an ultra-portable laptop plus it’s the best tabletaround when you need it to be. There’s even an LTE version now available for preorder to sweeten the deal that much more.

Our full Surface Pro review

The best budget laptop

Asus ZenBook UX330UA

Why should you buy this:You want an affordable Windows PC that’s also a joy to use.

Who’s it for: Everyone except gamers, other power users.

How much will it cost:$750

Why we picked the Asus ZenBook UX330UA:

The Dell XPS 13 starts at $1000. That’s often where you’ll get a good laptop for the money you spend. However, the average selling price of new laptops has hovered around $600 for years.

One option is to watch out for a sale. You shouldn’t have to wait long. Refurbished models have sold for as little as $470, and budget laptopssometimes dip near the $600 mark. Keep an eye out for coupons on Dell’s site and for sales at major retailers including not just the usual suspects but also the Microsoft Store, which carries a selection of the best Windows laptops.

If that doesn’t work, then we suggest the Asus ZenBook UX330UA, another ultrabook we’ve awarded an Editor’s Choice to. The ZenBook isn’t as powerful as the Dell XPS 13, and doesn’t emulate the Dell’s strikingly thin bezels. But otherwise, it’s a powerful machine, worthy of our best laptops list.

And its value is incredible. The base model, which is routinely priced at $750 on Amazon, has a 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. That’stwice the memory and storage of the $800 Dell XPS 13 and better battery life than what you’ll find in other competitors.

Our full Asus ZenBook UX330UA review

The best gaming laptop

Acer Predator 17X

Why should you buy this:It provides a fantastic gaming experience on the go.

Who’s it for: Gamers who value performance above all.

How much will it cost:$2,500+

Why we picked the Acer Predator 17X:

The Predator 17X has been our favorite gaming laptop for a while now — and for good reason. When it comes to things gamers want in a laptop, the Predator 17X has you covered across the board.

The newest version features Nvidia’s GTX 1080 to run your graphics and Intel’s Core i7-7820HK for your processor. These are top-of-the-line offerings for GPUs and CPUs, promising desktop-level performance in a portable system you can take wherever you want.

The Predator 17X also includes a fantastic, 17-inch 4K display that supports Nvidia’s G-Sync technology to ensure that your gaming experience is as immersive as possible. It’ll even perform well with VR systems, which is a nice bonus if you’re interesting in powering a Rift or Vive headset. On top of all that, the Predator 17X includes 32GB of RAM and two hard drives: A 1TB HDD and a 512GB SSD.

It’s not cheap with a starting price of $2,500, but what you get is a fantastic selection of components, chosen specifically to create the ideal gaming experience. It might not be as sleek and thin as Razer products, but if you want efficient gaming performance on a laptop that doesn’t compromise in other areas, the Predator 17X is your best bet.

Our full Acer Predator 17X review

The best 15-inch laptop

Dell XPS 15

Why should you buy this:You want asleek PC, but also need excellent performance.

Who’s it for:Power users, and those who want a big, beautiful display

How much will this cost:$1,000+

Why wepicked the Dell XPS 15:

The XPS 13 is great, but you may want something with a larger display. You’re not alone. Sales figureshave continually shown 15-inch systems beating their smaller rivals. We think this is partially because good, small laptops aren’t cheap but also because some people just want a bigger display. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Fortunately, Dell also has the XPS 15. It’s great for all the same reasons as the XPS 13, and because it’s larger, it can be optioned with the fastest hardware available today including a quad-core 7th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, and a 4K display. It’s easily the best all-around 15-inch laptop on the market today.

TheXPS 15 starts at $1,000, though, which is a steep sum. Is there anything more affordable?

There is, but nothing stands out as the clear winner. Acer’s Aspire E15 is affordable and powerful, but not attractive. The 15-inch Surface Book 2 delivers a ton of power and battery life, but comes at a premium price.Dell’s Inspiron 15 Gaming is a powerful do-it-all entry that can even serve as a budget gaming laptop, but its display is disappointing. Acer’s Chromebook 15can’t be beat in value, but you have to be alright living with Chrome OS.

Yes, that’s a lot of options, but the best alternative comes from Dell itself: The upcoming Dell XPS 15 2-in-1. It’s not meant to be a replacement of the XPS 15, but it does experiment with some interesting new tech in the same form factor. Most importantly, the onboard Radeon Vega graphics have outperformed the XPS 15’s GTX 1050 in our tests, making it a slightly better option as a stealth gaming laptop. Dell recently announced that the XPS 15 would get refreshed with 8th-gen processors, as well as the inclusion of the GTX 1050 Ti in higher-end configurations.

Our full Dell XPS 15 review

Need more options? We’ve also got guides to the best 2-in-1 laptopsand gaming laptops, as well as the best cheap laptopsfor those looking to save a buck or two.

How we test

You’ve read our laptop reviews. You’ve read our conclusions. And now you’re wondering how we came to them.

Good question. Reviews often lack context, which is evident in the wildly different scores some laptops receive from different publications. Conflicting opinions can actually make buying a laptop more difficult if the review’s criteria isn’t made clear.

Allow us to lift the veil. Here we’ll explain the benchmarks we use for objective testing and the perspective from which we approach subjective topics. We don’t expect everyone to agree with our opinions, but we hope that sharing our process will leave you better equipped to decide what laptop best fits your needs.



