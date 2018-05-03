UPDATE: Man charged after state trooper hit by 2 suspected drunk drivers while sitting in squad car

A man has been arrested after police say he hit a state trooper and then fled the hospital.

Anthony Embry is charged with fleeing the scene of the accident after the squad car the trooper was sitting in was hit from behind by two vehicles on May 2.

Embry is in the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 bond. He was arrested at his home without incident.

Authorities say both drivers were suspected of driving under the influence.

Police say the trooper was in his patrol car with the lights on, working in a construction zone on I-20/59, when he was hit by the vehicles.

Embry was taken to UAB Highlands and fled from the hospital prior to investigators arriving.

The officer suffered a concussion and was taken to UAB Hospital for observation.

ALEA Highway Patrol's Major Accident Investigation Team continues to investigate.

