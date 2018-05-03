Mickey: Warm air and an update on our weekend

We begin our Friday Eve with increasing clouds this morning and temps for most in the 60s. We will likely see some of these clouds burn off today and temperatures soar into the 80s again.

Tonight should bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and overnight lows just into the upper 60s.

Look for partly cloudy skies Friday with highs in the mid-80s and winds out of the SW around 5 mph.

The rain chances for Saturday don't look that impressive. It looks to be a rather weak system with scattered showers. At this point I'm just going with a 50 percent chance of showers and highs near 80.

Most of that rain begins tapering off Saturday evening. The systems appears to lose a lot of its moisture as it moves through the state. Lows will likely drop close to 59 degrees by Sunday morning.

Look for clearing skies on Sunday with highs near 82.

Expect mostly clear skies for Monday through midweek with highs in the low 80s and lows around 60.

