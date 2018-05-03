Cheesy guacamole & sparking watermelon agua fresca

Cheesy Guacamole

Makes 8 servings

16 oz low-fat cottage cheese

1 cup diced avocado

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese

1. Purée cottage cheese until smooth in food processor.

2. In a small bowl combine avocado, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt, cumin, coriander and garlic powder; mash with a fork until chunky.

3. Stir together cottage cheese, guacamole mixture and cheddar, reserving some cheddar to use as garnish.

Sparkling Watermelon Agua Fresca

6 cups cubed seedless watermelon

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons agave syrup

1 cup sparkling water

Combine watermelon, lime juice, and agave syrup in a blender. Cover and process until smooth. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a large pitcher, and stir in sparkling water. Serve immediately.