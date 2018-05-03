Cheesy guacamole & sparking watermelon agua fresca

Cheesy Guacamole
Makes 8 servings
16 oz low-fat cottage cheese
1 cup diced avocado
1/2 cup chopped red onion
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese
1. Purée cottage cheese until smooth in food processor.
2. In a small bowl combine avocado, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt, cumin, coriander and garlic powder; mash with a fork until chunky.
3. Stir together cottage cheese, guacamole mixture and cheddar, reserving some cheddar to use as garnish.
Sparkling Watermelon Agua Fresca
6 cups cubed seedless watermelon
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons agave syrup
1 cup sparkling water
Combine watermelon, lime juice, and agave syrup in a blender. Cover and process until smooth. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a large pitcher, and stir in sparkling water. Serve immediately.
