Shelby Co. family thankful new cars are now require backup cameras

A rearview camera was once a bonus on your vehicle. It's now required for all new cars in the U.S.

The news is something a Shelby County family has been pushing for ever since their 2-year-old daughter was run over and killed.

Brandy Dahlen wishes she could go back in time, seven years ago, the moment her daughter Abigail was playing with her brother and sister in their driveway in Shelby County.

"She chased a ball into her neighbor's driveway and he didn't see her backing up his SUV and backed right over her,” Dahlen said.

Doctors tried their best to revive Abigail, but five minutes after her mom got to the hospital her daughter was pronounced dead from massive head trauma.

Since that awful day, the Dahlens have been channeling their grief into activism pushing for a law requiring automakers to equip all vehicles with rear-view cameras.

That became reality on Wednesday when a federal regulation took effect requiring rear view cameras and video displays to now be standard in all new passenger vehicles.

“I'm just thankful honestly. I think drivers shouldn't be operating their vehicles in a way that they can't do it safely. You can fit 60 children behind a vehicle and not see a single one of them. It’s just impossible to operate a vehicle safely without a camera behind it,” Dahlen said.

Dahlen says she'll continue the fight and encourages everyone to install back up cameras in their cars.

"It’s very bittersweet, I guess. Sweet in the sense that I feel like Abigail has made a difference in the world and she continues to make a difference, but bitter because I wish this had happen before we had to suffer our tragedy,” Dahlen said.

The Dahlens encourage you to buy a backup camera. If you don’t have one, they are relatively cheap. You can buy one for about $30.

Most new cars have backup cameras. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 97 percent of 2018 models have cameras. That’s compared to 8 percent in 2006.

