New health club hopes to fill void in Ensley community

Attending high school in Ensley and growing up in the West Birmingham community, Antonio Spurling said it was only right he continue to invest in this community.

“This is home for us,” said Spurling.

10 months and 14 days later, Spurling and his family’s brainchild, the Ensley Health Club, is nearly ready for its grand opening.

He said this goes beyond investing back in a community, they want to tackle a pressing issue that continues to plague urban neighborhoods.

“As you know, obesity is not just an issue in America, but it's also a major issue in the south. We've given birth to this organization to try and combat obesity, particularly in urban communities,” he continued.

The facility has a team and all the equipment to help take on obesity and promote health wellness. There are touch-screen treadmills, cable access elliptical machines, bikes, and about 5,000 pounds of weights.

Plus, there’s an outdoor training space.

Jarrett Bates, the head trainer, showed us around. “We can train anyone from the little old lady down the street to the top athlete in the neighborhood,” he said. "I think it's wonderful. I think it's a wonderful gym within a neighborhood,” Bates continued.

So far, there are already 250 members and the official grand opening is three days away.

“With something like this and for the rest of the businesses that are coming to Ensley, it's helping it to improve. I can only want to be a part of it. I always wanted to be a part of it, so this helps me give back to the community that raised me.” said Spurling.

Grand opening activities are scheduled for May 5 starting at 8:30. The health club is located at 20th Street and Avenue D in Ensley.

