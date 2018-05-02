Mets' Frazier wants meeting with Manfred over strike zone - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mets' Frazier wants meeting with Manfred over strike zone

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). New York Mets' Todd Frazier, left, celebrates his two-run homer as San Diego Padres catcher A.J. Ellis looks away during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Sunday, April 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). New York Mets' Todd Frazier, left, celebrates his two-run homer as San Diego Padres catcher A.J. Ellis looks away during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Sunday, April 29, 2018.

By JAKE SEINER
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Mets third baseman Todd Frazier is asking for a meeting with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred over his growing frustration with the way umpires are calling balls and strikes.

Frazier argued with home plate umpire Lance Barrett while New York was three-hit in a 7-0 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday night, then criticized umpiring around the majors after the game.

"I'd like to sit down with Manfred or anybody at MLB and talk to them about it, because it's rubbing everybody the wrong way," Frazier said. "You have to be better than that."

Frazier said "everybody" included hitters around the league, not just in New York.

The two-time All-Star and eight-year veteran claims umpires have done a worse job this season calling balls and strikes, and he has already had one private meeting with an umpire to discuss the strike zone. Frazier declined to name the umpire, saying only he met with one in San Diego on Sunday. Mark Ripperger, Marty Foster and Doug Eddings worked behind the plate during New York's series against the Padres.

Frazier said the umpire who met with him blew five calls during Frazier's plate appearances during one game. Frazier said the postgame report provided to Mets players had that umpire missing 14 pitches total.

"I respect him for doing that," Frazier said of the umpire who met with him. "But at the same time, when you look back and see this kind of stuff where they're blatantly not strikes, I just can't sit back and let it go anymore. Something has to be said."

Frazier's frustrations boiled over Wednesday while the Braves were shut down by starter Sean Newcomb.

"I'm not making excuses. We lost fair and square," Frazier said. "The kid pitched a hell of a game. But these umpires gotta get better. Bottom line."

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tensions simmer in Mexico as asylum seekers wait at border

    Tensions simmer in Mexico as asylum seekers wait at border

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-05-01 06:49:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-05-03 04:32:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). A two-year-old child from Honduras gets treatment for an ear infection after sleeping in the open in front of the El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, April 30, 2018. About 200 people in a caravan of ...(AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). A two-year-old child from Honduras gets treatment for an ear infection after sleeping in the open in front of the El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, April 30, 2018. About 200 people in a caravan of ...

    U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of space.

    More >>

    U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of space.

    More >>

  • Video: Police inspect wires, weapons in Vegas shooter's room

    Video: Police inspect wires, weapons in Vegas shooter's room

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-05-02 19:29:49 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-05-03 04:32:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say they'll release two officer bo...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say they'll release two officer bo...
    The first police officer to burst through the door of a Las Vegas hotel suite where a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a concert last year didn't activate his body camera.More >>
    The first police officer to burst through the door of a Las Vegas hotel suite where a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a concert last year didn't activate his body camera.More >>

  • Passengers heard window popping on Southwest plane

    Passengers heard window popping on Southwest plane

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-05-02 16:09:53 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-05-03 04:32:04 GMT
    A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows cracked.More >>
    A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows cracked.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly