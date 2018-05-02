J-P: Rain chances climb for the weekend

Warmer temperatures on the way tomorrow and Friday with highs nearing 90 degrees.

Another round of severe storms erupts across the Nations mid-section today and shifts a little farther east tomorrow but will weaken significantly by the time it arrives here on Saturday.

Depending on the timing of rain and storms we may have a couple strong wind producers otherwise the activity shouldn’t be that intense. It looks like the wettest weather arrives west during the afternoon and evening hours and the driest weather sets up south of I-20.

The data now shows a drier forecast for Sunday with a mostly sunny sky during the afternoon.

Tracking dry and hot weather.

