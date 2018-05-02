UA student accused of pulling woman's pants down banned from campus

The University of Alabama said a student accused of pulling a woman's pants and underwear down has been banned from campus.

WBRC FOX6 got a hold of a judge's motion ordering 19-year-old John Threadgill to wear an ankle monitor while on house arrest. Court documents show he said he has a fetish of forcibly taking women's underwear for sexual gratification.

The reaction to Threadgill being banned from campus after being charged with sexual abuse and burglary was a collective sigh of relief.

“I'm glad he's not walking around anymore,” said Barbara Dias.

“Definitely keeping him away would keep a lot of women safe,” said Tajma Henderson.

In the judge's motion, it said Threadgill needs to wear an ankle bracelet to ensure public safety. It goes on to say he stated he didn't know if he could stop trying to pull women's pants down and steal their underwear because he can't control his urges.

“I definitely think it's very unusual and very wrong,” said Henderson.

Tuscaloosa police said a victim reported a man approached her from behind while she was jogging, grabbed her and pulled her pants down. She got away, as did Threadgill.

“If the tables were turned I'm sure he wouldn't anybody to just grab his pants and yank it down,” said Henderson.

Police were called out again to another person reporting he broke in her home and stole some items.

Investigators got a warrant for Threadgill's car and found the alcoholic beverages and women's underwear taken during the burglary.

“I think house arrest just isn't enough for him,” said Henderson.

Authorities said Threadgill could face more charges since he's being investigated by police in several other cases where they say women were attacked.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.