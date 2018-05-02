11-year-old boy signs teen scholarship at Alabama

He’s only 11 years old and he’s never played a tennis match, but that didn’t prevent Tuscaloosa’s Caleb Holcomb from signing an Alabama Crimson Tide tennis scholarship on Wednesday.

Bama coach George Husack and his players welcomed Caleb to the team with the help of Team Impact, an organization that helps improve the quality of life for children facing serious or chronic illnesses.

Caleb has been a tennis fan for years, but he’s never been able to play sports due to Hypogammaglobulinemia, an immune condition. He also fights a condition that mimics a stroke. Despite his setbacks, Caleb has fought valiantly, and on Tuesday he was welcomed to the Bama team with open arms.

Caleb will soon get his own team locker at the university, and he will have total access to the team - from practice to matches. Caleb, along with his mother Patty and Coach Husack talked with us about how much the moment meant for the young man from Tuscaloosa.

