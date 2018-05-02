Authorities investigating death of inmate at Walker Co. Jail

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate at the Walker County Jail.

Special Agents were called to the Walker County Jail on Tuesday after 37-year-old Bryan Michael Freeman died while in custody.

Freeman was arrested on April 23 by the Jasper Police Department on two failure to appear warrants.

Officials say his cause of death will be released after their investigation is complete and an autopsy is conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

