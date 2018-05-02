More than 100 new Pre-K classes coming to Alabama next year

Grants have been awarded for 107 new Pre-K classes in the state of Alabama next year.

“They have been in big school, they know the routines, the procedures, what's expected of them,” said Susannah Edwards, Oak Mountain Elementary Pre-K Teacher.

All reasons the Pre-K program has been so successful and nationally recognized.

At Shelby County's Oak Mountain Elementary School, they're already seeing the benefits of one class and are excited to get another.

"They get to interact in a developmentally appropriate setting. They get to be prepared for kindergarten a lot more than other children in other daycare settings,” said Ashley Shaffer, Oak Mountain Elementary Pre-K Teacher.

The classes help kids develop on several fronts.

“Eating in the cafeteria, going to the gym for PE, those are big steps that children take when they come from preschool to a public school. And so these kids have had that opportunity, and they'll be leaders in their classroom next year,” said Debbie Horton, Oak Mountain Elementary School Principal.

With their new classroom, Oak Mountain will likely add 16 more kids in the fall, but the program is so successful the waitlist there and across the state is long.

"We're just anxious to grow this across Shelby County and make sure every child in our community has this first go around with learning,” Debbie Horton, Oak Mountain Elementary School Principal.

