Alabaster fire hydrants pained orange for boy battling leukemia - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabaster fire hydrants pained orange for boy battling leukemia

Source: GoFundMe.com Source: GoFundMe.com
(WBRC) -

Fire hydrants across Alabaster are being painted orange is support of a baby boy battling leukemia.

You can also help the family by making a donation on their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly