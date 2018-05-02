CDC says tick, mosquito-borne diseases on the increase

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tick and mosquito-borne diseases have tripled over the last 13 years.

Locally, Jefferson County health officials say they have seen some cases over the last few years, but nothing out of the ordinary.

"I wouldn't say we shouldn't be concerned, but maybe not alarmed because we aren't seeing the rise that we're seeing nationwide," said Stephanie Ayers-Millsap, Jefferson County Department of Health.

However, for the state as a whole, it depends on which disease you look at.

State health department statistics show Zika cases went from 41 in 2016, down to just 4 in 2017.

However, the number of West Nile cases in Alabama more than tripled last year.

Lyme disease spiked in 2011 and the number of cases reported since then have ranged from 13 to 38.

"We still recommend to our public that you protect yourselves when you go outside as well as if you travel," said Ayers-Millsap.

That includes simple things like using bug sprays with DEET and checking your pets for bugs.

"Of course we're about to go into our warmer months so from April to September you want to be sure you're really taking care of yourself," said Ayers-Millsap.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.