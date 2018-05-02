Documents appear to show $20,000 relocation expenses for BJCTA approved in 2016

Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin threatened to yank millions of dollars in funding over transparency and accountability on Monday.

One of those transparency issues surrounds $20,000 in relocation expenses given to Barbara Murdock when she first became BJCTA executive director in 2016.

Unnamed sources told WBRC that Patrick Sellers, who was board chairman at the time, did not have the authority or approval to give that money to Murdock.

On Wednesday, WBRC obtained 2016 BJCTA income statements that appear to show the $20,000 was an approved line item in the budget.

Also provided was a copy of the position description that says as part of the compensation and benefits "assistance with moving and relocation expenses may be available."

WBRC reached out to Sellers for comment, which he declined other than to say the documents speak for themselves.

WBRC also reached out to Adam Snyder, who was a BJCTA board member in 2016. Snyder continues to call this an egregious waste of tax payer dollars.

He says considering the amount of the compensation package, the board should have specifically and publicly voted on that matter.

Snyder says that was not done and bottom line he asks is why should they have paid someone who lives in Birmingham to remain in Birmingham and at a cost that is at or more than the median salary of those living in the city.

