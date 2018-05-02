Father deployed since Christmas surprises daughter at school

Air Force Sgt. Blaise Ruff hasn't held his little girl in his arms since Christmas until today and it was a big surprise.

Sgt. Ruff has been deployed to Turkey for four months, but today he got to make a surprise landing at Moody Elementary, where his daughter was having what she thought a normal day at school.

Kayleigh Ruff is in 1st grade and today her class was learning about the Fourth of July. Her teacher had the class write letters to their classmate's dad and they thought they were mailing them to Turkey. Little did they know Sgt. Ruff was just a few steps away.

"I am really excited. I cannot wait to see my kiddo again," Sgt. Ruff said.

As the students awaited a Chick-Fil-A snack party, they sang songs about soldiers. As the Chick-Fil-A cow walked in the room to deliver the food, a special guest followed.

You guessed it, it was Kayleigh’s dad.

She ran and leaped into his arms with tears in her eyes while she yelled how much she had missed him. It was a moment that even made the toughest soldier cry.

"I didn’t even know that they were behind me until Ms. Harmon said look behind me and I ran up to my dad. I was so happy because I was like missing my day so much like after Christmas he had to leave," Kayleigh said.

"Just seeing how tall she has gotten since I have left, she talks different, sounds different, looks different - you miss a lot," Sgt. Ruff said.

