Tuscaloosa Co. approves Fosters Community tornado shelter

The Tuscaloosa County Commission has approved a tornado shelter in the Fosters Community.

"There's not one around here. If a tornado hit right now, where is there to go? I mean, we either have to go uptown to Northport or the city of Tuscaloosa to get into a shelter," said resident Tony Gaines.

The approval came Wednesday in a 2 to 1 vote.

Tuscaloosa County will pay for nearly half of the $1,080,000 project. The Federal government will put up $450,000.

That shelter will be built next to Myrtlewood Elementary School in Fosters.

Folks in the community hope it'll give people shelter in times of severe weather.

"Well, a lot of people living around here live in mobile homes, and a mobile home isn't very good. I build houses for a living and I put storm rooms in if I can," said Smitty Smith.

Fosters is in Commissioner Reginald Murray's district. He told WBRC that work on that tornado shelter could start within the next 30 days.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.