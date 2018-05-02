Warrior Met Coal hires 1,000 employees, plans to hire more

Gov. Kay Ivey and others cut a ribbon to celebrate the completion of Warrior Met Coal's new No. 7 Mine North Portal in northeastern Tuscaloosa County.

"We've been ramping up the facilities as quickly as possible. We've hired over a 1,000 people in the last 18 months," Warrior Met Coal CEO Walter Scheller said.

And they plan on hiring more. The company set a goal to get the No. 4 and No. 7 mines back to their full production capacity.

Coal that it mines is used to help make steel around the world.

"So we've been aggressively hiring to fully staff both operations," Scheller added.

Warrior Met Coal hopes to hire an additional 100 employees to work at this site.

"I think the families in the area have known that we've been out hiring and aggressively hiring and trying to get experienced coal miners back into operations. So if there's experienced coal miners out there, we welcome them," Scheller said.

